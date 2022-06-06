Delhi private schools must admit all candidates allotted seats under EWS/CWSN categories: DoE

Complaints of private schools denying admissions to children belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) citing fewer admissions in general seats again has prompted the Directorate of Education (DoE) to threaten withdrawal of recognition to such schools.

In a recent notification, the DoE has directed that “all private schools are bound to grant admissions to all eligible EWS/DG & CWSN selected/allotted candidates irrespective of lesser general admissions.”

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, schools are supposed to reserve admissions to 25% of the declared strength of their entry-level classes for these categories. Schools usually implement it by admitting one student from their allotted list after three general admissions. Schools across the city were hit by a drop in general admissions last year due to the economic distress caused by the pandemic.

Complaints of EWS and CWSN candidates – who were allotted private schools through a draw of lots – being denied admission on grounds of a drop in general admissions were rampant. Because of this, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that the city’s private schools will have to admit all children from EWS, DG and CWSN categories allotted to them regardless of how many general admissions the institution had.

The DoE recently observed that some private schools are not granting admissions to EWS and CWSN candidates again this year citing this reason. Directing all schools to admit allotted candidates within 10 days, the department has stated that if a school continues to deny admission, a proposal for withdrawing recognition to the school may be put up.