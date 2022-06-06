scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Delhi private schools must admit all candidates allotted seats under EWS/CWSN categories: DoE

The department has observed that like last year, this year too many schools have denied admissions to such students citing lesser overall admissions.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 12:15:41 pm
The DoE has directed that “all private schools are bound to grant admissions to all eligible EWS/DG & CWSN selected/allotted candidates irrespective of lesser general admissions.” (Express/File)

Complaints of private schools denying admissions to children belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) citing fewer admissions in general seats again has prompted the Directorate of Education (DoE) to threaten withdrawal of recognition to such schools.

In a recent notification, the DoE has directed that “all private schools are bound to grant admissions to all eligible EWS/DG & CWSN selected/allotted candidates irrespective of lesser general admissions.”

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, schools are supposed to reserve admissions to 25% of the declared strength of their entry-level classes for these categories. Schools usually implement it by admitting one student from their allotted list after three general admissions. Schools across the city were hit by a drop in general admissions last year due to the economic distress caused by the pandemic.

Complaints of EWS and CWSN candidates – who were allotted private schools through a draw of lots – being denied admission on grounds of a drop in general admissions were rampant. Because of this, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that the city’s private schools will have to admit all children from EWS, DG and CWSN categories allotted to them regardless of how many general admissions the institution had.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrivePremium
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrive
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

The DoE recently observed that some private schools are not granting admissions to EWS and CWSN candidates again this year citing this reason. Directing all schools to admit allotted candidates within 10 days, the department has stated that if a school continues to deny admission, a proposal for withdrawing recognition to the school may be put up.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement