Delhi private hospitals roped in to isolate international arrivals from ‘at-risk’ countries

With Omicron cases on the rise, four private hospitals in the city have been directed by the Delhi government to set up isolation facilities for suspected Covid patients arriving at the international airport.

Passengers testing positive for Covid or suspected of it upon arrival from “at-risk” countries at IGI Airport are being referred for isolation. Lok Nayak Hospital had been declared the designated centre for all such cases and it has set aside 100 beds for this purpose. Now, the Delhi government is roping in private hospitals for the same.

Max Super Speciality Hospital Saket had been directed on December 1 to establish a separate isolation unit. Since then two of the patients admitted there have been confirmed as Omicron cases.

The Delhi government has also directed Batra Hospital, Fortis Superspecialty Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to set up separate isolation wards for such patients on paymeny basis “in order to augment the capacity of institutional isolation facility in the private sector for Covid positive international passengers who have traveled from or transited through the countries classified as ‘Countries at Risk'”.