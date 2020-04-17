Delhi: Private hospital in hotspot list after doctor tests positive

The total number of cases in Ghaziabad now stand at 28. The total number of cases in Ghaziabad now stand at 28.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): A day after a 37-year-old doctor tested positive for coronavirus, Ghaziabad administration Thursday added two more locations — the private hospital where he worked and the area of his residence —to the list of hotspots in the district. According to officials, the doctor worked at the super speciality Max Hospital in Vaishali Wednesday. The total number of cases in Ghaziabad now stand at 28.

“The hospital at which the doctor worked and his residence in Gyan Khand 2 have been declared hotspots. He is currently receiving treatment in Delhi. The sanitisation process has begun at the residence and the hospital, and the next step is to trace all those who came in contact with him. In coordination with hospital authorities, we will prepare a list and put people under quarantine accordingly,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM Ghaziabad.

According to medical officials, the doctor’s family is currently under home quarantine and over 30 people from the hospital have been identified. The patients in the hospital will remain admitted in the facility itself and no further admissions will be allowed till the qurantine period is over.

“A resident doctor working in the hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised at Max Hospital, Saket, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility. The hospital management is in constant touch with the district authorities to ensure the safety of all its patients and employees. We wish to clarify that as a pre-emptive measure, all healthcare workers, in-patients and new admissions are being tested for COVID-19 across all Max network hospitals,” said Max Hospital in a statement.

“On Thursday, we received 97 samples and all were negative. It is a relief for us and we are hoping the trend continues. We are also contemplating removing hotspot tag on two places since there has been no new case from those areas in a long time. Extensive screening is taking place to identify further cases,” Pandey.

Earlier, another doctor at a Community Health Centre in Dasna had tested positive, following which it had been declared a hotspot.

There are currently 16 hotspots, including Masuri area which consists of a large portion of rural Ghaziabad, in the district.

