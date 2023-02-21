Delhi Prisons seeks death warrant of 2000 Red Fort attack case convict

The Delhi Prisons Department has written to a city court to issue a death warrant against a convict in the Red Fort attack case of 2000, prison officers said on Monday.

Confirming the development, a senior jail official said that they had written to a sessions court earlier this month.

“The court will accordingly take a decision on the application. The next date of the hearing is on February 27,” the officer added.

The Supreme Court had in November last year dismissed a plea filed by the convict, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq, who sought a review of its verdict which awarded him the death penalty.

On December 22, 2000, some intruders entered the Red Fort where unit 7 of Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army opened fire at the accused, in which three Army jawans were killed in the crossfire. The accused persons, including Arif, fled the spot after the incident.

In October 2005, Arif was awarded a death sentence by a trial court which was affirmed by the Delhi High Court in September 2007. Arif then approached the Supreme Court to challenge the high court’s verdict, following which in August 2011, the top court affirmed the high court’s verdict.