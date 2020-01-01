Delhi: Prisoner attacks cop with pepper spray, flees from custody

The injured cop, SI Shyam Phool. Three-four associates of the accused helped him escape. The injured cop, SI Shyam Phool. Three-four associates of the accused helped him escape.

An undertrial prisoner fled from custody after he allegedly attacked the policeman who was guarding him with pepper spray. The incident took place outside Safdarjung Hospital Monday. According to police, three-four men rushed towards the policeman, threatened him with pistols and handed over the pepper spray to the accused, Naresh (33).

On the day of the incident, seven prisoners from Bhondsi Jail were taken by Gurgaon Police to the hospital for a medical check-up. The injured personnel, sub-inspector Shyam Phool, was with six other policemen who were deployed to guard each prisoner. He was accompanied by a gunman.

SI Shyam told The Indian Express, “Five policemen were inside the hospital with the prisoners; the rest of us were sitting inside the van. Around 12 pm, I stepped out of the van when I saw three men rushing towards me. They fired in the air and gave Naresh the spray bottle. He sprayed it in my eyes and I couldn’t see anything for a moment… I lost hold of Naresh, who started running. After a minute, I gave chase and caught him. His associates then threatened to shoot me and hit me with their pistols. I received injuries on my head and fell on the ground. They then fled.”

The policeman then approached Delhi Police and informed them about the matter. DCP (South West) Devender Arya said an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension).

Gurgaon Police have deployed teams to nab the accused.

Naresh had been lodged in Bhondsi jail for nine months. He was booked under sections of assault and attempt to murder. Police said they took Naresh to the hospital after doctors at the jail said he had kidney stones.

“Whenever we take multiple prisoners, we make sure that not all of them enter the hospital at one time. Naresh was next in line for surgical treatment when he gave police the slip. We have identified his associates and are investigating the matter,” said a Gurgaon Police spokesperson.

Inspector Rohtash Singh from Bhondsi Jail said SI Shyam sustained injuries to his eyes and head and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

