Delhi prison sees first Covid case — inmate who underwent surgery

A 28-year-old inmate of Rohini Jail has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital. Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel confirmed that this is the first case of an inmate at a Delhi prison testing positive.

“The inmate was admitted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for an intestine surgery on May 10. He was tested for the virus there,” said Goel. The result of the test came positive Wednesday afternoon.

Dr A K Mehta, medical superintendent of DDU hospital, said, “He was operated on May 11 morning for perforation peritonitis. His Covid-19 test result was made available to us today. He has been transferred to Lok Nayak.”

Goel said contact tracing is on at the jail, and at least 19 inmates have been moved to the isolation ward. Five staffers who came in contact with the inmate have also been sent on home-quarantine as a precautionary measure. “All the people we have so far traced will be tested,” said Goel, clarifying that the inmate did not return to the jail premises after the surgery.

On May 10, the inmate was rushed to DDU hospital as he complained of stomachache. “Our doctors were checking on him; he complained of stomachache but did not show any Covid-19 symptoms. He was taken to DDU hospital where a surgery was recommended, and the inmate underwent that,” said Goel.

The 28-year-old, a resident of South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, is an undertrial and accused in three criminal cases — attempt to murder, robbery, and causing hurt. “He has been at the Rohini Jail for under a year; before that, he was at another jail in the city,” said a senior jail official.

In Mumbai, over 180 Covid-19 positive cases of inmates and staffers of Arthur Road Jail was reported, while one woman inmate tested positive at Byculla Jail.

Meanwhile in Delhi, three inmates at Tihar Jail were quarantined after one of them, a rape accused, was found to have been in contact with a Covid-19 person. Jail authorities said that they had received information that the victim in the rape case had tested positive. The accused and his cellmates were quarantined, and their result came back negative.

