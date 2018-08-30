Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Delhi: Priest claims attacked at prayer meet

A case has been registered at Gulabi Bagh police station, with DCP (north) Nupur Prasad saying the fight was over the fact that the unidentified persons were not allowed to eat at the event.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2018 2:17:02 am
delhi priest attacked, karol bagh priest attacked, priest attacked in delhi, delhi baptist church priest assaulted, delhi priest attack “When I was accompanying a guest to their car, the men threw stones at me,” the priest alleged. (Representational Image)
A priest of a Baptist Church in Karol Bagh has alleged that he was attacked by two persons, who pelted stones at him after they were stopped from eating at a prayer meet in Pratap Nagar. A case has been registered at Gulabi Bagh police station, with DCP (north) Nupur Prasad saying the fight was over the fact that the unidentified persons were not allowed to eat at the event.

Dinesh Dass said the prayer meet was attended by over a hundred people from his congregation. “There were two men who were keeping a watch,” he said. Afterwards, Dass did not allow them inside the tent. “When I was accompanying a guest to their car, the men threw stones at me,” he alleged.

