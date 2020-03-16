Delhi: Prep on for execution of Dec 16 convicts

A Delhi court set the execution of the four convicts— Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh— for March 20 at 5.30 am. (Representational Image) A Delhi court set the execution of the four convicts— Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh— for March 20 at 5.30 am. (Representational Image)

Five days before the execution of the death-row convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder case, Tihar Jail authorities have begun preparations for the hanging. Officials said the hangman, Pawan Jallad, has been asked to come to Tihar from Meerut on March 17, and a ‘dummy execution’ will be conducted in the next two days to test the ropes and other equipment.

A Delhi court set the execution of the four convicts— Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh— for March 20 at 5.30 am. DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said the jail has not received fresh pleas or petitions from the convicts over the weekend. The SC will Monday hear a plea from Mukesh, who claimed his lawyer Vrinda Grover didn’t inform him about the mercy petition. Vinay has also appealed to the L-G to commute the death sentence.

Jail officials said that the execution will be done in jail number 4. “ Regular health check-ups are being done and they also being counselled. CCTV cameras and jail guards keep a vigil on them to check their diet and prevent any case of misconduct,” they said. The convicts are in isolated cells. While their weekly family meetings have been called off, authorities said they will arrange a last family meeting in the next three-four days.

