Delhi: Preliminary work starts for CM’s ‘twin towers’

July 21, 2022 1:34:31 am
The Public Works Department (PWD) has commenced the procedure to appoint consultants to design and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of the twin tower office building for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ministers, bureaucrats and other staff of the government.
According to senior officials, the PWD’s board of assessors, nominated by the Additional Director General, Wednesday held the tender meeting and several bidders presented their plans and presentation for the construction. The tenders were floated in the first week of January this year.
The twin tower, one of the AAP government’s most ambitious projects, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,910 crore on three plots of land at ITO after demolishing the existing structure at Vikas Bhawan-1, MSO building (PWD headquarters) and GST building. The total plot area of these three existing buildings is 53,603 square meters.
Currently, ministers, bureaucrats and other staff work from the Delhi Secretariat, called Players Building.
The tower will have 30-35 storeys. One tower will come up at Vikas Bhawan-1 and another tower in MSO and GST buildings. Officials said that once appointed, the consultants will work on the master plan for maximum utilisation of permissible floor area ratio (FAR) as per MPD 2021, prepare a DPR and plan for the construction of the new office complex.
With facilities for parking, seminar room/conference room, auditorium capacity for 2,000 1,000 and 500 persons respectively, it will be equipped with WiFi, LAN, CCTV access control system, sub-station, solar power, lifts, escalators, centralised air conditioning system and facilities for libraries, crèche, community hall, canteen, cafeteria, food courts, small market, gym etc.
