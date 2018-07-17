Delhi: Pregnant woman found hanging, husband arrested

Pregnant woman found hanging, husband arrested Pregnant woman found hanging, husband arrested

Written by Yashi Singh Bhadauriya

After a 23-year-old woman was found hanging inside her house in northeast Delhi’s old Mustafabad area on Sunday, her family claimed that she was allegedly beaten to death by her husband, who then hanged her.

Her husband, Nazim, is in police custody.

As per police, the family has claimed that the woman, Iram, who was five months pregnant, had injury marks on her face and her feet were tied when the body was taken down. Police further claimed that Nazim was having an extramarital affair.

The family alleged that when Iram found out about the affair, she was murdered. “They were married for less than seven years, so a magisterial enquiry was conducted. There were external injuries on the body. However, the nature of injuries can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Iram’s family claimed that late in the afternoon, Nazim called them and asked them to visit claiming that Iram was sick. As they reached her home, they found her hanging, following which they questioned Nazim, said police.

DCP Thakur said that they are waiting for the magisterial enquiry to be completed to register an FIR. The post-mortem examination will be conducted afterwards, said police, adding that the woman’s body will remain at GTB hospital till then.

The writer is an intern with The Indian Express

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App