Delhi: Precaution doses drive uptick in Covid-19 vaccination

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Delhi, the vaccination drive has picked up pace slightly over the last one week, driven mainly by the increase in the number of third or precaution doses.

As many as 17,143 precaution doses were administered on average every day in the capital during the last seven days, up from an average of 13,028 and 10,978 the two weeks before that.

This comes at a time when a nationwide door-to-door outreach programme is going on to ensure that all eligible people get vaccinated. States have been asked to focus on the coverage of precaution dose for those above 60 years and the first and second dose for children between 12 and 17 years.

There was a 32.4 per cent increase in the number of precaution doses given in Delhi during the week ending on June 15 from the previous week, which is lower than the average increase of 44.3 per cent seen that week nationally. It is, however, comparable to the 31% increase seen in Mumbai that is also experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to an analysis of immunisation data on the government’s CoWIN portal.

When it comes to the total number of doses, however, the increase has not been that drastic. There was a 15 per cent increase in the total number of doses administered in Delhi during the week ending on June 15 over the previous week. This came after a 15.08 per cent dip seen in the total number of doses the week before. In comparison, India saw a 41.8 per cent increase in the total number of doses administered during the week ending on June 15 and Mumbai saw a 31 per cent increase the same week after a 36 per cent increase recorded the week before.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has remained over 1,000 for six days in a row.