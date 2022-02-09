Only 35% eligible have received precaution dose in Delhi

The vaccination drive in Delhi against Covid-19 has again picked up the pace, with close to 1 lakh doses being administered on Monday and Tuesday, according to data from the government’s CoWIN portal. There were 1,01,890 shots administered on Monday and 98,255 on Tuesday. In comparison, just over 59,800 shots were administered on average each day during the previous week.

Despite the rise in the pace, the number of precaution doses being administered remains low, accounting for only about 9 per cent of the shots administered on both days. So far, there have been 339,330 total precaution doses administered in the city since the drive was opened up on January 10. This means almost 35 per cent of the total 9,70,000 healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over the age of 60 years with co-morbidities have received the precaution doses.

Almost 70 per cent of the total shots administered on both days were second doses, the data shows.

The vaccination numbers picked up after the government started administering second doses to children between the ages of 15 and 15 years on January 31. Over 80 per cent of the 1 million children eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine have already received their first dose, by early March the officials hope to complete the second dose in children as well.

More than 40,300 shots were administered on average every day (barring Sunday) to children during the first week of January when the drive was opened up, it increased to over 51,000 the next week, and then started dropping again falling to 29,000 in the third week, and the 10,000 during the Republic Day week.

It increased again to over 17,000 shots every day on average during the week beginning on January 31 with the second shot starting to be administered in them. So far, a total of 8,91,844 vaccines have been administered in children, with over 80 per cent having received at least one dose of the vaccine.