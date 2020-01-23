Delhi: Prakash Karat stopped at Ambedkar University, gives speech from gate

“MCC has to do with how political parties and their candidates should behave during elections. It has nothing to do with an academic discussion on a subject like CAA and NRC in an educational campus. It’s meaningless to impose MCC,” said Prakash Karat. “MCC has to do with how political parties and their candidates should behave during elections. It has nothing to do with an academic discussion on a subject like CAA and NRC in an educational campus. It’s meaningless to impose MCC,” said Prakash Karat.

CPI(M) Politburo member Prakash Karat was Wednesday denied entry into Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) campus by the administration, citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of Delhi elections. Karat, who had come for a panel discussion on NRC, CAA and NPR, addressed students from outside the university gate.

“MCC has to do with how political parties and their candidates should behave during elections. It has nothing to do with an academic discussion on a subject like CAA and NRC in an educational campus. It’s meaningless to impose MCC,” said Karat. The other speakers were allowed to enter the campus.

In a statement, the university said, “Due to impending Delhi elections, the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Accordingly, the university advised the students to seek permission from District Election Officer (Central) to organise the event.”

SFI member Sruti said they were told to get permission at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. “The DEO’s office shuts at 6 pm,” she said. SFI AUD unit chief Elizabeth Alexander said all steps for venue booking had been completed. “The event was not violating any code since none of our speakers are ministers or candidates in the upcoming Delhi elections,” she said.

ABVP’s Badal Prakash said he had written to the administration saying the event was “illegal”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App