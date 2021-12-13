Delhi: Lunchbox outside Pragya Thakur’s house triggers bomb scare

The Delhi Police and several intelligence agencies went into a tizzy in a potential bomb scare after an abandoned lunchbox was found in a pavement near Bhopal MP and BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur’s residence in South Avenue on Sunday. However, after inquiries, they found that the lunchbox was left behind by a labourer working nearby.

On Sunday, Delhi Police had made several security arrangements for the second anniversary of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and also against the backdrop of the recent Rohini court blast. “On Sunday afternoon, a call was received in the police control room that a tiffin box was found near MP Thakur’s residence and a bomb squad was immediately dispatched for the spot,” a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, the area was cordoned off by them and experts of the squad started checking the tiffin box. “A local police was also questioning all the security personnel, labourers, working nearby the area. One of them informed the police that it was his tiffin box, which he had left behind after having his lunch with his friends. The bomb squad also did not found anything (suspicious) and they cleared the area,” the officer added.

Last month, former India cricketer and Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir received three threatening emails from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ and they were sent from Pakistan. Following the threats, security has been beefed up outside the residence of all the senior BJP leaders.