Delhi: Pragati Maidan tunnel, six underpasses to be covered with roofs to prevent waterlogging

In order to avoid waterlogging during the monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to install roof covers on the 1.36 kilometre-long Pragati Maidan tunnel and six underpasses.

The tunnel is being built beneath the Pragati Maidan, starting from Purana Quila near Sports Club of India to Ring Road near Pragati Power station. It is expected to decongest traffic jams around the Pragati Maidan, ITO junction, India Gate and the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, underpasses are being built on Bhairon Marg, Supreme Court, Pragati Maidan, Sher Shah Suri road, DPS schools near Sundar Nagar, Science Center and Mathura Road.

Delhi News | Follow our live coverage here

“Waterlogging is a big problem during the monsoon, and the underpasses always get filled despite having good drainage and pumping systems. So, we have decided to construct roof covers and shelters to stop water from entering the tunnel. The roof covers will be installed during the final finishing work,’ said a senior official.

The PWD is also installing covers at the Ashram underpass for the same reason.

In fact, officials at the PWD said they are planning to install roof cover and shelters in all upcoming underpasses and tunnels in Delhi to avoid waterlogging.

The tunnel, in a first of its kind design, will have an 80 metre-long and 5 metre-wide emergency lane to help move vehicles that break down, get punctured or meet with an accident.

The 1.36 km tunnel will have six lane carriageways on both sides of the road which will connect, ease traffic and provide signal-free travel from Purana Quila Road to Ring Road. The tunnel will also have loops to provide direct connectivity to Pragati Maidan parking lot.

The tunnel will also have two control rooms at the exit and entry to monitor traffic flow and vehicular movement via CCTV cameras. The stretch will also have artwork, exhaust fans, decorative lights, among other things.

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Corridor Redevelopment Project is expected to ease traffic for 1 lakh commuters who travel on this stretch to reach South East Delhi, Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin, Sunder Nagar, India Gate and other surrounding areas.

The project, which started in 2018, is expected to be completed by the end of April.