Delhi: Pragati Maidan corridor to be finished by May-end

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor — comprising a 1.2-km long tunnel and six underpasses — is set to be completed by the end of May, officials working on the project said. The project, which began in November 2017, is aimed at reducing traffic in and around India Gate and Ring Road.

A Public Works Department official said, “85% of the project is complete. Connecting branches and small portions are yet to be finished.” He said pending work includes putting up road signages, landscaping and horticulture works.

The project faced delays due a ban on construction due to pollution in 2019 and then due to the Covid lockdown and the labour shortage that ensued last year.

The PWD official added that traffic between India Gate and Ring Road will be much smoother once the project is completed.

The area houses the Supreme Court, High Court, Pragati Maidan, Purana Qila and other important structures, which make it crowded during the day. Further, the PWD had estimated that as Ghaziabad and East Delhi continue to develop, traffic would increase on Ring Road, Bhairon Marg and Sher Shah Road. The aim of the project is to ease traffic on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road near ITO. Currently, these roads are choked during peak hours as many vehicles head from East Delhi towards Central Delhi or Gurgaon via these routes.

The project is coming up along Mathura Road, Bhairon Road and Mahatma Gandhi Marg. The main 1.2-km-long tunnel, which starts from Mathura Road and ends at Ring Road, connects Mathura Road to Mahatma Gandhi road. There are two ramps — one from the main tunnel to Ring Road and one from Ring Road to the main tunnel. There are two loops and a number of connecting branches.

The six underpasses are located at six junctions in the area. The first is located near DPS on Mathura Road, and the second, very close to the first, near Kaka Nagar. The third is located near the Purana Qila Road and the Mathura Road T-junction. The fourth is near Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road T-junction, and the fifth near Bhairon Marg and Ring Road T-junction. The sixth is located at Bhairon Marg.

The estimated cost of the project was initially set at Rs 777 crore. However, it was revised in the initial stages of the plan to Rs 994 crore. Officials said this was because of modifications in the design and costs for shifting certain utilities.