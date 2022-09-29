As Delhi power subsidy scheme becomes optional, confusion looms large

With the Delhi government’s power subsidy scheme becoming optional from October, 35% of the total domestic consumers, or over 20 lakh people, have applied for it so far. However, confusion loomed large over the process of going optional as the discoms seek clarification from the government.

There are over 56 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi that are eligible for a power subsidy under the government’s scheme, whereby consumers who use only up to 200 units of electricity a month don’t pay anything. Those who use up to 400 units get a 50 per cent rebate capped at Rs 800.

The decision to make the scheme optional came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came under criticism over giving “freebies” to the public.

According to data available, an average of 47 lakh consumers get the subsidy every month. Of these, 30 lakh consumers don’t pay anything and 17 lakh get a 50 per cent rebate. The power subsidy bill is around Rs 3,200 crore.

Consumers can opt for subsidy by filling a form either online or in-person at the discom office. This can be done at the end of every month and once a person applies for a subsidy, their option will have to be renewed once every year.

The nature of billing cycles, however, has created a confusion for discoms. While people are allowed to apply for subsidies till the last day of the month for it to be reflected in their bill for the month, bills are generated on the 15th of each month.

Discoms are now wondering whether they should raise the bill for the 15 days if someone has not applied for a subsidy till that date and has written to the government seeking clarifications.

“The Delhi CM, while launching the application process, announced that the electricity consumers can register for the subsidy till October 31. But, the discoms who will provide the relaxation are confused. The billing cycle in Delhi starts from the 15th of every month. So, if a consumer opts in before getting their next bill, they will get a subsidy. However, what happens in the case where a consumer applies after October 15?” an official asked.

Officials added that they are planning to explore two ideas — one, to raise bills for the first 15 days of October in case a person applies after receiving the bill and adjust it in the next cycle if he/she opts before October 31. For instance, if a consumer uses 100 units in the first 15 days, he/she will get the bill accordingly as per the new rule but if he/she opts in before October 31, the bill will be adjusted for the next cycle.

“The second option is to extend the subsidy to all presuming they will apply but that is not feasible,” the official informed.