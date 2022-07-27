Helpdesks, awareness campaigns to help Delhi residents continue getting power subsidy after October 1

With the Delhi government planning to send consent forms to every household, along with their electricity bill, to continue getting the power subsidy even after October 1, a large-scale awareness exercise is being planned.

Awareness camps will be set up in every district alongside a subsidy counter in every billing centre to help people apply, update/correct mobile numbers and submit their consent forms.

The Indian Express reported that starting in August, residents will get an electricity bill along with a receipt of the amount they saved over the past seven years because of the subsidy provided by the government.

A letter from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with a consent form to continue availing the subsidy, will also be attached to the bill.

According to sources, every consumer will get the letter in their next two billing cycles which has to be filled up and signed before being submitted to a nearby billing centre if they want to continue to avail the subsidy. The last date to apply for the subsidy is September 30.

How to apply/ask for the subsidy? For offline bill · Each consumer will receive a letter/consent form attached with their electricity bill for the next two cycles which they have to fill. Update your mobile number, and voter ID and sign it. Consumers' name, CA numbers and addresses will be auto-updated. · Vist the nearest billing centre. There will be a separate subsidy counter to submit your form. Fill out the form before your next billing cycle. For online mode · You will receive a hyperlink along with your e-bill. Click on the hyperlink, fill in the above-said details and submit it. · A separate subsidy section will also be created in apps of all three discoms, where the consumer can fill out their form asking for subsidy. *Consumers will just have to sign and submit. After submitting the form, each consumer will get a receipt stamped by the discoms. *Government will also organise awareness camps in each district to help the public understand the process and submit the form. * If any consumer fails to fill the consent form in the next two months, they can apply for the subsidy in October. The form has to be filled out before the next billing cycle. * The last date for submissions is September 30

Delhi residents did not have to pay anything if they used only up to 200 units of power per month. A 50 per cent subsidy was granted to those who used up to 400 units a month. A power department official said that on average, people got a benefit of around Rs 800 per month because of the scheme.

At present, around 30.39 lakh households get 100 per cent and 16.59 lakh 50 per cent subsidy.

“We have both types of consumers – those who get e-bills and those who get offline bills in paper mode. In the offline bills, the consumer will receive an electricity bill along with a letter from the chief minister saying they have benefited and saved a particular amount, let us say Rs 50,000, in the past few years since the scheme came into force. Similarly, a hyperlink will be issued along with e-bills, where people can submit their consent online,” said an official.

Officials also added that to avoid confusion and unnecessary complaints, the government will also provide a receipt stamped with its logo or that of concerned power distribution companies.

“People may complain that we applied for subsidies but are not getting it, in the future. So, we have decided to give them a stamped receipt, as proof, which they will have to show if they face any problems. And those who will not have the receipt will have to apply, asking for the subsidy,” said the official.

Free electricity? Free electricity for domestic consumers consuming up to 200 units/month & 50% subsidy for consumption from 201-400 units every month No. of beneficiaries in 2019-20: 46.49 lakh No. of beneficiaries in 2020-21: 47.52 lakh Budget estimate for 2021-22: Rs 3,090 crore Expenditure for 2020-21: Rs 2039.99 crore

Besides, the government plans to add a separate column/feature as a subsidy section on the apps of all three distribution companies where people can get details about power subsidy options and apply.

Officials said the power department has submitted a standard operating procedure (SOP) to the minister for final approval. “The campaigning will begin from either the first week of August or by August 15. Each consumer will get the consent letter for the next two billing cycles to avail subsidy from October 1.”

Officials further said that the option will be open for consumers even if they miss applying in the next two months as they can apply in the coming months before the billing cycle to avail the facility.

The process will start from October 1 to the end of the financial year i.e, March 31, 2023. The public will have to apply again from April 1, 2023, to avail the subsidy till the end of the next financial year.

The free electricity subsidy, one of the key schemes/poll promises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that made Kejriwal famous in Delhi was launched in 2015. However, in May this year, the government decided to modify it and provide subsidies to only those who ask for it.

Announcing the new initiative, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said in May that only people who want to avail the subsidy will get it and they would have to apply for it and those who can pay their bills without the subsidy can opt out.

“The money will be saved and used in other sectors like developing schools and hospitals,” Kejriwal had said.

Further, officials said the entire process will be handled by distribution companies, while the government will bear the cost.