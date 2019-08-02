Delhi power sop: Decision to touch over 90% homes once winter arrives

Seasonal variability in power consumption means the Delhi government’s enhanced power sops could extend to 91% of the population during the winter, government officials said.

Advertising

According to those familiar with the plan, the percentage of consumers who fall under the 0-200 units category in winter is around 67% — up from 35% in summers.

“For the 201- 400 unit category, where the government will give a 50% subsidy on tariff, the number is 24% in winters, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 91%. The subsidy bill in winters will be significantly higher than in summers and monsoons as the only high-power consuming appliance people use then is a geyser,” an official said.

When the government had announced free “lifeline” water of up to 20,000 litres per household per month in 2013, it had come under criticism for encouraging people to “waste” water.

Advertising

Data released by the Delhi Jal Board, however, suggests the number of people whose water consumption decreased after the policy was announced went up considerably.

In his budget speech this year, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that before implementation of the plan, 5 lakh households were using less than 20,000 litres of water per month. The number went up to 13.67 lakh in 2018, he said.

According to senior government officials, though, the behaviour of a consumer differs when it comes to power.

“With water, we realised a lot was being wasted because it was a much cheaper commodity. In addition to that, even if people did not pay water bills, their connections were not terminated. But with power, since privatisation, this opportunity did not exist. We don’t expect as many people to move into the 0-200 unit bracket as we saw in the water policy,” said a senior government official.

“But because the base (number of connections) is so large, even if a small number lowers consumption, there will be considerable power saving,” another official said.