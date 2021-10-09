Delhi could face power shortage because of coal crisis: Kejriwal seeks PM intervention

Delhi could soon face a power shortage with the coal crisis across the country affecting supply at power plants that supply electricity to Delhi as well, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Saturday.

The CM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention to make adequate arrangements for coal at power plants and gas to generation plants.

“Delhi could face a power crisis. I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it. In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to honourable PM seeking his personal intervention,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Also Read | Starting Friday, power bills in Delhi set to increase marginally

In his letter to Modi, the Delhi CM noted that the city has been facing coal shortage since August.

“I draw your attention to the prevailing coal shortage situation that is continuing since August/September for the third month in a row, which has affected power generation from the major central generating plants supplying power to Delhi,” he wrote.

Asking that adequate coal be supplied from other plants to Dadri and Jhajjar power plants, and APM gas be supplied to Bawana, Pragati -I and GTPS plants, Kejriwal wrote that this was necessary to maintain uninterrupted power in Delhi which caters to installations of national and strategic importance, alongside cold chains for vaccines.

He also requested the PM to cap the rate of power sold on the exchange (available at Rs 20 per unit at present) so that there is no profiteering.