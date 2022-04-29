Delhi power minister raises alarm: Some plants have coal to last just one day

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain reiterated on Friday that there is a shortage of coal at some power plants. “There is a major shortage of coal across the country and the major reason is the shortage of rakes for trains that transport coal,” he said. “The power plants need to have a stock of coal. In some plants, there is stock for only a day today.”

Jain wrote to the Centre on Thursday asking them to ensure that sufficient coal is available at power plants that supply electricity to Delhi.

Flagging “a major electricity crisis across the country”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Friday: “So far we have managed somehow in Delhi. The situation is grave across the country. We have to find a solution to this quickly. It is necessary to take quick measures to deal with the problem.”

A statement from the government on Thursday had pointed to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations that could lead to a problem in 24-hour power supply to essential institutions, including the Delhi Metro and hospitals.

NTPC Limited, which runs the power plants at Dadri and Unchahar, however tweeted on Friday that the units at the two plants “are declaring more than 100% rated capacity to the grid”. All units of Unchahar and Dadri are running at full load, except Unchahar unit-I which is under annual planned overhaul, it said.

It also said the units at Dadri and Unchahar are receiving regular coal supplies. “Present stock is 1,40,000 MT and 95,000 MT respectively, and import coal supplies are also in the pipeline,” it said.

Sources said that the distribution companies have been able to meet the growing power demand so far — the peak power demand for April hit an all-time high of around 6,000 MW on Thursday afternoon.

While states in the neighbourhood, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, recorded an energy shortage on Thursday, Delhi did not record a shortage, going by daily data on power supply reported by the Power System Operation Corporation Limited. The maximum power demand met on Thursday was 5,942 MW, according to the report. Reports over the past five days indicate that Delhi has not yet recorded a power shortage.

According to the power generation report for NTPC stations released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Thursday, the coal stock available for six units at the Dadri National Capital Thermal Power Project was for six days — stock of a day for each of the six units. The coal stock available at the Unchahar power plant was for 18 days — three days each for the six units at the plant. The stock at both plants falls short of the normative stock required at power plants, which is 26 days.

The daily coal stock report as of April 28 released by the CEA shows that the actual stock at the Dadri plant (1,59,000 tonnes) was only around 2% of the normative stock (65,09,000 tonnes). Coal stock is considered ‘critical’ if it is less than 25% of the normative stock. The actual stock at Unchahar was around 17% of the normative stock. Both plants receive coal stock by rail.