Smoother rides this monsoon: MCD looks at 3 new technologies to plug Delhi’s infamous potholes

Potholes have always been a problem on Delhi’s roads. They slow traffic, make rides uncomfortable, and can cause serious accidents. In the rains, they turn into pools and become bigger hazards. They are receptacles of road dust that adds to Delhi’s killer air pollution. And no matter how many times they are repaired, they return.

As the Delhi government and civic agencies work to improve the capital’s broken and damaged road network, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is looking for a more effective, scientifically-driven fix to the problem of potholes this year.

On the MCD’s table are three technologies for pothole-repair, resurfacing, and road maintenance that have been patented by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), the country’s premier R&D organisation on the maintenance, construction, and design of roads, The Indian Express has learnt.

Senior MCD officials said the technologies being examined are Ecofix, a ready-to-use steel-slag-based pothole-repair mix; Rejupave Rejuvenator, a material for ‘dense carpet’ work and resurfacing of roads; and Modified Mix Seal Surfacing or MSS+, a cold-mix surfacing technology that does not require the road material to be heated.

Officials said Ecofix, which is produced from processed steel slag, can be applied without using a tack coat, and without even draining water from the pothole. (Express photo) Officials said Ecofix, which is produced from processed steel slag, can be applied without using a tack coat, and without even draining water from the pothole. (Express photo)

“This year, we have consciously moved away from the old cycle of filling potholes again and again. Instead, we are focusing on strengthening entire stretches of roads so that the problem does not come back after every monsoon,” a senior MCD official said.

“We have set a target to strengthen 600 km of roads across Delhi. The effort is to fix the root cause, not just the surface. People deserve roads that last, not temporary repairs,” the official said.

The MCD maintains 12,704 lane-kilometres of roads, the largest network under any civic agency in the capital. Government sources said the MCD is being provided significant road-repair funding by the Delhi government and the Centre, and it has been suggested in several high-level meetings that the civic body should follow guidelines provided by CRRI.

The three technologies

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Two basic materials are used in road repairs: ‘aggregate’, or crushed stone that gives the road its structure; and ‘binder’, the bituminous material that holds the mix together. A key question in road resurfacing is how much of an old road can be reused instead of replacing it with fresh material.

CRRI’s new technologies aim to fill wet potholes quickly, reuse more aggregate and binder from old road surfaces, and carry out some surfacing work without heating material.

REJUPAVE REJUVENATOR: ‘Dense carpet’ is a bituminous surfacing layer that is laid over an existing road to improve the riding surface and renew the top layer. It is usually taken up when a road has aged or developed surface distress but does not require full reconstruction.

According to CRRI, using a small quantity of Rejupave Rejuvenator – 0.5% to 1% of the dense carpet mix – can improve the reusability of aggregate and binder from the current 25% to about 60-70%.

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MSS+: This is a cold-mix method for dense carpet work. It allows the binder and aggregate to be used at ambient or room temperature, unlike conventional hot-mix road work where the material has to be heated before it is laid.

ECOFIX: This is a ready-to-use material that can be placed in a damaged part of a road and compacted with a small vibrator or hand rammer. The repaired surface is ready for traffic in about 10 minutes.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is looking for a more effective, scientifically-driven fix to the problem of potholes this year. (Express photo) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is looking for a more effective, scientifically-driven fix to the problem of potholes this year. (Express photo)

In conventional pothole repair, the damaged portion has to be cleaned and dried first, and road agencies may have to also apply a ‘tack coat’, which is a thin bituminous layer that helps the old road surface and new repair material bind together.

Officials said Ecofix, which is produced from processed steel slag, can be applied without using a tack coat, and without even draining water from the pothole. According to CRRI, Ecofix is a way to use processed metallurgical waste in road repair, reducing dependence on natural aggregates.

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The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government had trialled Ecofix on Delhi Secretariat Road in April 2025. Officials had said at the time that the road could be opened to traffic immediately. However, neither patch repair using Ecofix nor dense carpeting with Rejupave has been approved yet by PWD, which maintains 1,400 km of Delhi’s roads.

Officials said the use of Ecofix was demonstrated to MCD officials this February. A tripartite arrangement between CRRI, MCD, and the vendor has been suggested for using the material on a pilot basis.

A wider relationship with CRRI

Officials said MCD is examining how CRRI’s technical expertise can be incorporated in its road works, including providing model general conditions of contract for the works. CRRI has earlier prepared such conditions for the Karnataka government.

The civic body is also considering engaging CRRI as a third-party agency for road works above a specified value, officials said. MCD currently uses PSUs such as RITES and CEIL, and the Delhi Technological University (DTU) for quality control-related work.

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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also entered into an MoU with the institute for road-related technical work.