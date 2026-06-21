Around 2,000 potholes on Delhi roads; PWD in race to fix them before rain

Many of the potholes being repaired are on roads constructed several years ago. (Representational Image)

With the monsoon approaching, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) on Sunday carried out a citywide special drive to repair around 2,000 identified potholes across roads.

According to PWD records, 14,757 potholes were identified on roads maintained by the department between January 1 and June 4. Of these, 12,762 had already been repaired. Sunday’s drive was launched to address the remaining identified potholes before the monsoon season.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma inspected road repair works at multiple locations across the capital and reviewed the progress of the exercise. Department officials said engineers, maintenance staff, and field teams were deployed throughout the day, despite it being a Sunday, to complete the work within a stipulated timeframe.