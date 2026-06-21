Around 2,000 potholes on Delhi roads; PWD in race to fix them before rain

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With the monsoon approaching, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) on Sunday carried out a citywide special drive to repair around 2,000 identified potholes across roads.
According to PWD records, 14,757 potholes were identified on roads maintained by the department between January 1 and June 4. Of these, 12,762 had already been repaired. Sunday’s drive was launched to address the remaining identified potholes before the monsoon season.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma inspected road repair works at multiple locations across the capital and reviewed the progress of the exercise. Department officials said engineers, maintenance staff, and field teams were deployed throughout the day, despite it being a Sunday, to complete the work within a stipulated timeframe.
Speaking during an inspection, Verma said the department intensified road maintenance activities ahead of the rains, when potholes tend to expand and create safety hazards for motorists.
“PWD remains vigilant throughout the year in addressing complaints related to potholes and road maintenance. With the monsoon approaching, our focus is to ensure that roads are in the best possible condition before the rains begin. Today’s special drive reflects that commitment. More than 2,000 identified potholes are being repaired across Delhi so that commuters can travel safely and comfortably during the rainy season,” he said.
Verma also linked recurring pothole problems to the quality of road construction in the past and said the government had strengthened quality-control mechanisms.
“Road infrastructure must be built on the foundations of quality, accountability and long-term durability. Many of the potholes being repaired today are on roads constructed several years ago, where quality standards were not adequately maintained. We have strengthened quality control measures and introduced greater accountability,” he said.
5-year maintenance clause for contractors
Verma added that newly constructed PWD roads are covered under a five-year maintenance clause, under which contractors remain responsible for rectifying defects that emerge during the warranty period.
The National Green Tribunal has also been monitoring compliance with pre-monsoon desilting targets and stormwater preparedness timelines.
In hearings this year, the tribunal noted that only around 30 per cent of work was completed in April and sought strict adherence to May-June timelines for completion before the monsoon onset.
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