Delhi: Positivity rate dips, more people leaving Covid hospitals than being admitted

As the number of daily coronavirus tests conducted in the capital increases — from 6,070 on June 1 to 16,157 on Monday June 29 — the positivity rate has dipped.

According to data shared by the Delhi government, the city’s average weekly positivity rate has gone from its highest point of 31% in the second week of June to 18% in the previous week, June 22 to 28.

The city has managed to ramp up testing over the past two weeks, especially after antigen testing kits, which give results within half an hour, were made available, particularly for containment zones.

While the RT PCR tests are the gold standard, results take longer.

Rapid antigen tests give a quicker result but those testing negative are not cleared conclusively.

A total of 2,084 new cases and 57 deaths were reported Monday. Delhi’s total caseload is 85,161, of which 56,235 people have recovered and 26,246 are active cases.

So far, 2,680 people have died — the city’s Covid mortality rate is 3.1%.

According to Delhi government data, the daily average new bed occupancy was 238 in the first week of June. While for the week ending June 28, an average of 27 more people were discharged per day as compared to those who were admitted.

The first week of the month was the toughest for the city, as 1,664 more people were admitted to hospitals than were discharged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said Saturday that there was a shortage of beds seen in the city at the time, following which death toll had also risen.

At present, there are 13,410 Covid beds in Delhi, of which 7,389 are unoccupied.

The door-to-door screening in the city, to cover every household by July 6 to ascertain how many people have Covid-like symptoms, will meanwhile be delayed.

According to officials, a meeting was held in the Ministry of Home Affairs where the progress of screening and testing in containment zones was discussed.

After directions from the ministry, containment zones have been redrawn and their number went up from around 260 on Thursday to 435 on Monday.

MHA officials said that new deadlines had been set for the survey based on the areas.

“Door to door survey will be done first in containment zones on priority basis by July 6. The date has been extended as the number of containment zones has increased to 435. This will be followed by a survey in the entire city,” officials said.

