Delhi: Posing as CBI sleuths, 6 men target call centre

Six persons allegedly posing as sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Crime Branch barged into a call centre in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, held the employees hostage, and then kidnapped two employees in their Honda City and Fortuner cars.

They extored money to the tune of Rs 2.7 lakh before letting them go. But their luck ran out when one of the men noted down the Honda City’s licence plate number and informed police. Officers then tracked down the car and arrested three men, including a 51-year-old man.

DCP (west) Monika Bhardwaj said the men have been identified as Shyam Rawat (51), a resident of Amar Colony, Varun Kaushik (22) and Sumit Kumar (18). “They have all been arrested on charges of 384 (extortion), 392 (robbery), 419 (impersonation), 365 (kidnapping), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. We are conducting raids to nab the other three accused,” she added.

The case was registered after police received a complaint from a call centre employee, Ashutosh Kaushik.

“The incident took place on Tuesday at around 11.30 pm, when six persons entered the premises of Lucro Soft Pvt. Ltd. The men said they have received multiple complaints against the firm and took away mobile phones of all staffers. After ‘questioning’ some of them, they made them withdraw Rs 76,000. They then kidnapped two employees, claiming that they would be taken for further questioning. They made the two men withdraw more money and let them go,” a senior police officer said.

Kaushik then went to Hari Nagar police station and lodged an FIR. “During investigation, police found that the gang removed the DVR of CCTV cameras installed in the call centre. Police began recording statements of all staffers, when one of them said he had noted down the car’s licence number,” the officer said.

With help from the transport authority, police found that the Honda City was registered under Rawat’s name.

“A raid was conducted on Wednesday night and the three men were arrested. During questioning, Varun and Sumit said they worked as bouncers with a Rohini-based banquet hall, and claimed its owner hatched the plan. He is absconding,” police said, adding they are ascertaining if any body else filed a complaint against the accused.