Reconsider blanket ban on construction works during winter, industry body writes to CM

Private developers have urged the Delhi government to reconsider the curbs it had issued on construction activities during winter to check pollution, saying the blanket restrictions lack scientific backing and could hurt the real estate sector as well as contractors and workers.

The Delhi government’s ambitious winter action plan, notified last month, makes measures such as construction curbs, staggered office timings and vehicle restrictions mandatory every year from November 1 to February 28, a departure from the existing system where restrictions are linked to the prevailing pollution levels.

In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday seeking a review of the curbs, the Delhi chapter of real estate industry body National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said the restrictions notified by the government had “caused widespread concern across the infrastructure sector”.