Reconsider blanket ban on construction works during winter, industry body writes to CM

Private developers have urged the Delhi government to reconsider the curbs it had issued on construction activities during winter to check pollution, saying the blanket restrictions lack scientific backing and could hurt the real estate sector as well as contractors and workers.
The Delhi government’s ambitious winter action plan, notified last month, makes measures such as construction curbs, staggered office timings and vehicle restrictions mandatory every year from November 1 to February 28, a departure from the existing system where restrictions are linked to the prevailing pollution levels.
In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday seeking a review of the curbs, the Delhi chapter of real estate industry body National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said the restrictions notified by the government had “caused widespread concern across the infrastructure sector”.
As per the plan, demolition and open civil construction activities that generate dust will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, with an exemption for essential public infrastructure projects. Finishing work, plumbing and electrical installations inside construction sites will continue to be permitted, subject to dust-control norms. Between December 10 and January 20, only government projects deemed indispensable for public utility or emergencies will be allowed, and vehicles carrying construction material will be barred from entering Delhi.
In the letter, NAREDCO Delhi president Harsh Vardhan Bansal said the construction industry supported “all scientific, practical and effective measures aimed at improving Delhi’s air quality”.
However, he said prolonged halt on construction work would impose a heavy financial burden on developers, who continue to bear fixed costs such as EMIs on heavy machinery, bank interest, equipment lease rentals, security expenses, wages and statutory compliance costs even when work is suspended. Repeated annual shutdowns during the peak construction season, the letter said, could strain cash flows and push MSMEs, contractors, subcontractors and vendors into financial distress.
The NAREDCO questioned the rationale behind a blanket suspension of construction activities, maintaining that no source-wise scientific assessment had been made public to justify such a ban. It argued that Delhi’s air pollution is caused by multiple sources, including vehicular emissions, road dust, industrial emissions and stubble burning, and that “focusing disproportionately on one sector” would not ensure equitable regulation.
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According to the 2018 TERI source apportionment study, construction contributes 8.4% of Delhi’s PM2.5 emissions and 21% of PM10 emissions.
The letter further said that construction is among India’s largest employment generators. “Whenever construction activity is suspended, many migrant workers return to their native places. Experience has shown that a significant number do not return immediately, which could lead to loss of livelihoods,” it added.
The Delhi government, as well other NCR governments provide compensation to construction workers who are impacted by these curbs. Last year, Delhi government had announced a Rs 10,000 compensation for each worker affected by imposition of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The industry body asked the government to put out a detailed list of activities which would be permitted and prohibited during winter, and to reconsider the blanket prohibition. It also requested the government to hold stakeholder consultations before implementing measures having significant economic implications.
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Queries sent to the Delhi government did not elicit a response.
The government has said the winter action plan is based on air quality trends over the last three winters, during which Delhi consistently recorded ‘Very Poor’ to ‘Severe’ air quality index (AQI). The measures, which will automatically come into effect from November 1 to February 28 irrespective of the prevailing AQI, will operate alongside GRAP, whose repeated implementation and withdrawal has drawn criticism from experts in recent years.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More