Delhi imposes Rs 11 crore in fines, most for pollution under control certificate violations

At around 8 crore, penalties for Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) violations accounted for a majority of fines imposed in Delhi in the first nine days since the Winter Action Plan came into effect in the Capital on November 1. While fines amounting to at least Rs 11 crore have been imposed during this period, violations related to the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission standards and construction sites accounted for more than Rs 1.5 crore each, according to the data accessed from government sources. Private cars accounted for the highest number of challans among vehicles violating the non-BS-VI emission-related curbs.

Most PUCC violations by two-wheelers

For PUCC violations, the consolidated data shows that the Delhi Transport department and the Delhi Police issued 8,288 challans, amounting to Rs 8,28,80,000, as of November 9. Two-wheelers accounted for a majority of these vehicles followed by cars and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), according to the government sources.