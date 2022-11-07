scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

As pollution eases, primary schools in Delhi to reopen from Nov 9: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

With the AQI improving from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had Sunday lifted curbs under Phase-4 or the ‘severe+’ category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Motorcyclists on a Noida road engulfed with smog in the early hours of Monday, 7/11/22. The air quality was "very poor" in Delhi while "severe" in Noida (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Primary schools in Delhi, which were shut on account of rising pollution levels, will reopen from November 9 and restrictions imposed on outdoor activities in schools will also be revoked, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Monday.

When the air quality hit the ‘severe’ category, the Delhi government had announced on November 4 that for primary classes schools would be shut from November 5 to 8. For secondary and senior secondary classes, outdoor activities and physical education sessions were to be suspended.

With the AQI improving from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had Sunday lifted curbs under Phase-4 or the ‘severe+’ category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). It was under this phase that GRAP had recommended the closure of educational institutions and work-from-home for offices.

“There has been an improvement in air quality in the past two days. Yesterday and today, the AQI has fallen to around 350. There is a reduction in the stubble burning count as well, and the wind direction has changed. Considering this, the CAQM has revoked GRAP Phase-4. Restrictions under Phase-3 will continue,” Rai said at a press conference.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

“If there are changes in the AQI, then further decisions will be taken depending on the directions of the CAQM,” Rai added.

The restrictions that will continue under Phase-3 include a ban on “private construction and demolition activity,” Rai said. “As per Phase-3 restrictions, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will not be allowed to ply,” Rai said adding more buses will also be deployed as part of measures under this phase and the ban on truck entry into Delhi has also been lifted.

More from Delhi

Mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling by the fire service will continue. The minister said the announcement for work from home for 50 per cent of Delhi Government employees has also been revoked.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 03:11:44 pm
Next Story

COP27 includes ‘loss and damage’ in main agenda: History of, debate around, demand

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement