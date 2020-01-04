Delhi: 2019 saw more ‘good’ air days than 2018; ‘Policy, enforcement helped’

Good and bad air days were roughly the same last year. (Express Archive) Good and bad air days were roughly the same last year. (Express Archive)

Air quality in the national capital improved in 2019 as compared to 2018, with the number of ‘good’ and ‘bad’ air quality days roughly the same last year, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials said.

While the number of ‘good, satisfactory and moderate’ air quality days increased from 159 to 182, the number of ‘poor, very poor and severe’ days decreased from 206 to 183 in 2019.

V K Shukla, head of the CPCB’s air quality management division, said, “This is a result of policy change and better enforcement of pollution control measures by all agencies. The number of days meeting air quality standards have also increased. While we are still above the standards annually, there’s gradual improvement every year.”

A preliminary assessment by the CPCB also shows the concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air in Delhi has reduced in 2019 as compared to the previous year. Figures shared by CPCB officials show the air quality of the capital has been improving every year since 2016.

There were 108 ‘good, satisfactory and moderate’ air quality days in 2016, which increased to 152 in 2017 and 159 in 2018. The number of ‘poor, very poor and severe’ air quality days were 246 in 2016, and decreased to 213 in 2017 and 206 in 2018.

Shukla said policy changes, including opening of peripheral expressway around Delhi and closure of Badarpur thermal power station in 2018, shifting industries to piped natural gas and use of BS6 fuel, helped improve air quality. “Our pollution control teams and those of all agencies have been on the ground…Every body is doing their bit to control air pollution,” Shukla said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App