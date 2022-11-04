scorecardresearch
Familiar story: No solution to pollution, Delhi schools shut for primary classes

Delhi pollution crisis: Schools will remain open for secondary and senior secondary classes but outdoor activities and PE classes will be disallowed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Students at a school in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Schools in Delhi will shut for primary classes from Saturday because of the air pollution crisis in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

According to Kejriwal, while schools will close for primary classes – up to Class 5 – they will remain open for secondary and senior secondary classes. However, outdoor activities and PE periods will be disallowed.

Earlier this week, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had recommended that schools in the capital be shut down till air quality improves, stating that the government of Delhi “has failed to take preventive measures” with regard to air pollution levels.

School closures because of pollution levels are now an annual occurrence in Delhi. This disruption in school for primary classes comes after schools in Delhi finally fully opened physically for students of all grades in April this year after more than two years of closure because of Covid.

After closures since March 2020, Delhi had ventured into reopening for pre-primary, primary and middle school students from November 1, 2021, but closed for all grades within two weeks from November 15 because of rising air pollution levels. In 2021, Delhi also experienced its longest ‘air pollution closure’. When schools reopened for all grades on November 29, they were ordered shut again, citing air pollution, on December 2. They opened briefly for 10 days for Classes 6 to 12, before they closed completely on December 29 because of the Omicron-driven Covid surge. After this, they had finally opened again, partially for primary students in February this year, and compulsorily for all students from April 1.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:48:47 am
