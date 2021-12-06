Delhi: Pollution panel’s flying squads inspect 140 sites

Around 140 sites have been inspected so far by ‘flying squads’ constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), to ensure compliance with the Commission’s directions to control air pollution.

Sources at the CAQM said that data was not yet available on the action taken against any violations found at these sites.

A communication from the CAQM on Sunday said, “Till December 4, more than 140 sites were inspected by the flying squads. Based on the reports furnished by the squads, serious violations by various units are being identified for strict actions, including closure. Additionally, suitable actions against other non-conforming units are also been initiated by the Commission.”

A total of 40 inspection teams or ‘flying squads’ have been constituted to conduct inspections at various sites and sectors contributing to air pollution — road dust, transport, industries and other dispersed sources.

Twelve teams each have been constituted for the NCT of Delhi and NCR districts of UP and Haryana. Four such teams have been deployed in the NCR districts of Rajasthan. The teams conduct inspections of industrial units, construction and demolition sites, and air pollution hotspots. The teams comprise staff from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The squads are then required to submit reports to CAQM’s recently constituted Enforcement Task Force. The task force holds daily meetings with the teams to supervise the enforcement of the directions issued by the CAQM.

Noida Authority fines 2 firms

The Noida Authority imposed fines to the tune of Rs 4 lakh on two firms for alleged violation of pollution norms on Saturday. The two companies were found to be causing dust pollution while carrying out mechanical sweeping.