As AQI drops to ‘severe’, Noida Authority implements anti-pollution measures, cracks down on violators

A day after the Noida Authority in a meeting laid out measures to tackle the worsening air quality in the region, several steps were taken on Thursday including sprinkling of water and removal of construction waste, officials said. The air quality index (AQI) in Noida dropped to ‘severe’ on Thursday evening and remained so till Friday morning.

As many as 63 tankers from Work Circles 1 to 10 of the Noida Authority as well as the water department sprinkled water on roads stretching 164 km to control dust. The horticulture department deployed 15 tankers to wash off dust from plants and trees.

Officials said 260.75 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was removed from across Noida and taken to the processing plant in Sector 80 for disposal. The public health department used nine sweeping machines to clear 300 km of road.

Work Circles 1-4, 6, 7, 9 and 10 also imposed fines totalling Rs 4.2 lakh for construction materials kept out in the open and for violations of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in 14 cases, along with a littering fine of Rs 5,000. Earlier, penalties adding up to Rs 74 lakh had been levied since October 1.

Schools in Noida have also discontinued offline classes in favour of online sessions for students in classes 1 to 8, with outdoor activities stopped until further notice.