Delhi: Pollution level under control, water supply to be restored, says Chadha

Regular water supply will be restored across most parts of Delhi by Tuesday as the particulate pollution in water from the Upper Ganga Canal has been brought under control. The quality of water in the canal was affected because of the flash flood in Uttarakhand.

Delhi gets 250 million gallons per day through the canal and this water is distributed to colonies in South, Northeast and East Delhi.

“The Bhagirathi water treatment plant is now working at 100 per cent and the Sonia Vihar plant at 80% capacity… The nephelometric turbidity units (NTU), which is a measure of water quality, reduced from 8,000 to 960 at the Bhagirathi treatment plant, and from 8,200 to 1,000 at Sonia Vihar,” Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson Raghav Chadha said. The ideal value is 100 NTU.

“We treat raw water from Ganga, which comes through the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar. Due to the recent natural calamity in the Uttarakhand, the quality worsened… South Delhi, East Delhi and Northeast Delhi get water which is produced from these water treatment plants. We provided water tankers to manage the situation on Monday. The engineers and officials of the Delhi Jal Board have worked to remove the dirt from water,” he added.

The Sonia Vihar water treatment plant produces 140 MGD water a day, while the Bhagirathi plant produces 110 MGD.