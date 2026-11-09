Delhi AQI soars, minister Kapil Mishra blames Punjab fires — but not farmers

A day after Delhi recorded its worst Diwali-day air quality since 2021, Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday alleged that stubble fires were deliberately set off in Punjab on Diwali evening as part of a “conspiracy against farmers, against Diwali, against Delhi, against Punjab”.

Addressing a press conference, Mishra cited satellite data and claimed that the number of farm fires in Punjab, which remained between 100 and 125 over the past three days, rose to around 1,200 on Diwali evening. He alleged that people entered fields and set them on fire while the farmers were celebrating Diwali at home.

“We started getting calls from Punjab farmers last evening, saying that fires were being set in their fields at night. While farmers were celebrating Diwali at their homes, their fields were being set ablaze by people who were then fleeing. We could not believe this,” Mishra said. He said the government then sought satellite data, which showed farm fires at around 1,200 locations on Diwali evening, as compared to 125 places the evening before. “How did it increase 10 times? This is a really serious matter. This is a conspiracy against farmers, against Diwali, against Delhi, against Punjab,” he said.