GRAP 3 announced: 3 stages in, Delhi not winning battle against toxic air

Two days ahead of Diwali, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Friday invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as Delhi’s average Air Quality Index rapidly escalated to 382 (Very Poor) from 369 a day ago.

From vehicle curbs to hybrid learning, here are the restrictions that will kick in:

Stringent vehicle curbs

Under GRAP Stage 3 restrictions, private vehicle owners cannot ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi as well as the high-density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

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Commercial transport vehicles will also be affected as Delhi-registered diesel BS-IV and below medium goods vehicles are barred from plying, alongside a complete entry ban into the capital for similar medium and light goods vehicles registered outside Delhi.