GRAP 3 announced: 3 stages in, Delhi not winning battle against toxic air

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bu... Read More
Two days ahead of Diwali, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Friday invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as Delhi’s average Air Quality Index rapidly escalated to 382 (Very Poor) from 369 a day ago.
From vehicle curbs to hybrid learning, here are the restrictions that will kick in:
Under GRAP Stage 3 restrictions, private vehicle owners cannot ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi as well as the high-density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Commercial transport vehicles will also be affected as Delhi-registered diesel BS-IV and below medium goods vehicles are barred from plying, alongside a complete entry ban into the capital for similar medium and light goods vehicles registered outside Delhi.
Alongside transport curbs, the CAQM order mandates a complete shutdown of all major dust-generating and air-polluting construction and demolition activities across the entire National Capital Region.
This blanket ban covers earthwork for excavation, filling, boring, drilling, piling, all demolition works, laying of services via open trench systems, brick and masonry works, operation of RMC batching plants, major welding and gas-cutting, painting, polishing, stone cutting, and major road construction.
Operations of all stone crushers and mining activities across the NCR have also been ordered to close down immediately, though essential public projects like railways, metro lines, hospitals, and linear infrastructure remain exempt.
To also reduce exposure and traffic congestion as the city braces for the festive weekend, primary education for children up to Class V in Delhi and the key NCR districts has shifted to a mandatory hybrid mode, giving parents and students the option of online learning.
State governments in Delhi and NCR are also empowered to allow public, municipal, and private offices to operate at 50% strength with the remainder working from home, under the GRAP restrictions.