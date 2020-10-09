‘Central Political Control Board’: AAP alleges bias in pollution body action

A CPCB official said it was monitoring pollution-causing activities in all states in the region at present.

The Aam Aadmi Party [AAP] on Thursday alleged bias on the part of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), saying the pollution watchdog has remained “silent” on the issue of norm violation by least 13 thermal power plants operating in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the pollution body should be called the “Central Political Control Board”. The party also demanded that the power plants be shut down immediately.

Bharadwaj also alleged that over 2,300 brick kilns were operating across NCR without adopting the SC-mandated technological measures to curb pollution.

“This is the month of October and news reports are showing that massive stubble burning has started in the states of Punjab and Haryana. It is expected that in some days, the toxic air will enter the national capital and Delhi‘s air quality will deteriorate drastically. The NASA satellite images are showing that the stubble burning has already started,” he said.

“The AAP wants to know from the central political control board why is it not taking any initiative to stop these power plants in UP, Punjab and Haryana. We want to know why the CPCB is so silent over the inaction of these states. When the Delhi government can shut down coal-based power plants then why can’t the other states do the same. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that all these thermal power plants should be immediately shut down,” he added.

A CPCB official said it was monitoring pollution-causing activities in all states in the region at present.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd