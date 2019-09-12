Delhi: Pollution checking centres come up at 37 bus depots

To tackle the “three-fold” increase in applications at the capital’s pollution-checking centres, the Delhi government has made pollution-checking services available at 37 bus depots and five terminals of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

As per official data, from an average of 15,000 applications per day, the number of applications has risen to 45,000. There are 941 PUC (pollution under control) centres in Delhi.

With the penalty for not having a valid PUC certificate rising to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000 under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, vehicle owners have been rushing to the centres in large numbers, leading to long queues and technical glitches, as the existing infrastructure struggles to handle the load.

PUC certificates need to be obtained every three months in Delhi and every six months in NCR. For BS-IV vehicles, the certificate is needed once a year. The capital has approximately 70 lakh registered vehicles, excluding the over 15-year-old petrol and over 10-year-old diesel vehicles.

Before opening temporary PUC centres at the depots and terminals, the government had extended the operational timings of the centres, making them functional from 7 am to 10 pm.

“Even the server capacity has been increased nearly twice. Now the transport department can handle 6,000 online applications per hour, as compared to 3,200 applications per hour earlier,” Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Gahlot added the government will also accept applications for new PUC centres from September 12.

“At centres with extreme rush, civil defense volunteers will be deployed for crowd management and to avert law and order issues,” Gahlot said, naming 10 centres handling an average of 2,200 applications per day.