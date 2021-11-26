Delhi: Wind speed low, air quality could turn ‘severe’ today

Delhi’s air quality could be in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category, or reach the ‘severe’ category on Friday, according to a morning update from the Air Quality Early Warning System.

Out of 36 monitoring stations for which data was available at 9 am on Friday, 21 stations recorded a 24-hour average AQI in the ‘severe’ category, going by data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI between 401 and 500 is considered ‘severe’, while AQI in the 301 to 400 range is categorised as ‘very poor’.

At Jahangirpuri, the 24-hour average AQI at 9 am was 469, while the AQI at Chandni Chowk was 440. The station at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded an AQI of 412, Anand Vihar registered 445, and Mandir Marg recorded 408.

The bulletin from the Air Quality Early Warning System said that wind speed is likely to be low, at around 4 to 6 kmph, on Friday.

The AQI on Thursday was in the ‘very poor’ category, at 400, nearly bordering the ‘severe’ category, as per the 4 pm CPCB bulletin.

The SAFAR forecasting system said in an update on Thursday that local surface winds are likely to be low over the next three days. Calm conditions will reduce the dispersion of pollutants, leaving the air quality in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category for the next three days. Local winds are likely to pick up on November 29, but the air quality could still remain in the ‘very poor’ category. “Local emissions and weather are likely to be the dominant factors controlling air quality,” the forecast read. With the fire count having fallen, the contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi is negligible.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 11 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature could settle at 28 degreea Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 11 degrees Celsius.