Summer action plan to curb pollution to be rolled out from April to Sept: Delhi Environment Minister

A ‘summer action plan’ to minimise air pollution in the city, by dealing with sources like open burning of waste and dust, will be implemented from April to September, according to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

A meeting was held on Monday with agencies and departments including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Fire Service, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, environment department, revenue department, Delhi Development Authority and municipal corporations. They have been asked to chalk out their detailed action plans by April 11, when another meeting will be held, and the final summer action plan will be declared, Rai said.

In their action plans, the departments have been asked to focus on 14 points, including open burning of waste, industrial pollution, pollution from road dust, tree plantation, developing lakes and city forests, awareness through eco-club activities in schools, replacement of single-use plastic, developing parks and roadside green belts, and monitoring of tree transplantation.

“We discussed with experts and different departments… for the success of the winter action plan, we need a summer action plan also. From April to September, we will take immediate and long-term steps to reduce pollution,” Rai said at a press conference Monday.

Rai said the analysis of air quality data from 2018 to 2021 shows that the number of ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ air quality days and ‘moderate’ air days have increased, and the number of ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ air quality days have decreased. In 2018, the number of ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ air days was 53, which increased to 72 in 2021, he said. In 2018, there were 114 ‘poor’ air quality days, which fell to 82 in 2021.

The pollution in Delhi is “collective” and there is contribution from the National Capital Region, Rai said. “Why does the Environment Ministry not agree to a meeting? A joint meeting is necessary on a monthly basis to plan and review so as to meet goals,” he added.

The winter action plan launched last winter included spraying a bio-decomposer on agricultural fields to prevent stubble burning, the ban on firecrackers, and measures to mitigate pollution from dust. Norms were laid down for construction and demolition sites to deal with dust generated from these activities.