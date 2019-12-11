Delhi pollution: AQI borders ‘severe category’ in many parts of city

AQI in Delhi has reached’ severe category’ in many areas. (AP file Photo) AQI in Delhi has reached’ severe category’ in many areas. (AP file Photo)

The air quality in the national capital bordered “severe levels” and remained in the “very poor” category for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday morning.

As the cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 341 around India Gate at 10 am. Meanwhile, in Dwarka, the PM 2.5 was recorded at 415 in ‘severe’ category.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI in Ghaziabad was recorded at 456 in ‘severe’ category, in Loni area.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.

Despite poor air quality in the city, the Supreme Court had on Monday partially lifted its ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allowing work from 6 am to 6 pm.

