Delhi govt partners with Washington University for joint study on air quality evaluation

The Delhi government has signed an agreement with Washington University to conduct a joint study on air quality evaluation in the national capital.

Advertising

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims at the joint study to be undertaken by the Washington University and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for the real-time source apportionment with special reference to PM2.5, and analysis of elemental, organic carbon and 72 inorganic elements.

PM2.5 level is a measure of fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers.

“The project duration will be 18 months. The work will be undertaken by the personnel of the Aerosol and Air Quality Research Laboratory (AAQRL) which has expertise in identifying air quality problems and suggesting the solutions to curtail the emission for reducing the air pollutant release,” an official statement said.

Advertising

“Two speciation monitors will be used in the project for obtaining composition of PM2.5. Identification of the sources of the respective particulate matter based on a real-time algorithm that will be developed. Data analyses and algorithm development for identifying major source categories and approaches to minimize and improve the air quality,” it added.

The data achieved will help understand the source profile need to be regulated for the effective improvement of air quality in the city.

“Wireless sensors will be deployed together with developed algorithm, help monitoring real-time air quality and the source at selected locations in the city. The real time data will help policy development to regulate and improve the air quality, whereas the state of art instrument demonstration will lead a path of capacity building development,” the statement said.

“While the study will involve testing and identifying the source of the air pollution and chemical composition of various PMs. It will also help identify the factor affecting the quantities of emissions of various pollutants from different sources and also derive conclusions and policy recommendations for air pollution control,” it added.