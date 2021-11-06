Delhi air quality still ‘severe’, could improve with strong winds

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) across several monitoring stations remained in the ‘severe’ category Saturday morning. Strong winds on Saturday could lead to an “improvement” in the AQI, but it is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, going by a morning forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Delhi recorded its first ‘severe’ AQI day on Friday.

The station at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 465 at 9 am Saturday, while Lodhi Road recorded 429, Mandir Marg 451, IGI Airport 425, Jahangirpuri 484, Wazirpur 477 and Sonia Vihar 469.

PM2.5 and PM10 levels have remained high across several stations. At Mandir Marg, PM2.5 levels peaked at 546 µg/m3 at midnight and dropped to 345 µg/m3 at 9 am. The standard for PM2.5 levels is 60 µg/m3. At Jahangirpuri, PM2.5 levels peaked at 765 µg/m3 at 10 pm last night and dropped to around 404 µg/m3 at 9 am today.

At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the PM10 concentration was 455 µg/m3 at 9 am, down from a peak of 541 µg/m3 at 11 pm last night. The standard for PM10 is 100 µg/m3. PM2.5 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hit a high of 442 µg/m3 at midnight and fell to around 355 µg/m3 at 9 am today. These concentrations are lower than the figures recorded early on Friday morning at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where PM2.5 and PM10 levels had crossed the 1000 mark.