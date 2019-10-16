Toggle Menu
Delhi pollution LIVE Updates: Ban on diesel generators in place, air quality remains ‘hazardous’https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-pollution-air-quality-live-updates-grap-6071175/

Delhi pollution LIVE Updates: Ban on diesel generators in place, air quality remains ‘hazardous’

Delhi Air Pollution Level Today, Delhi Pollution Live News Updates: Follow this space to track data on pollution and AQI levels in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. 

Delhi’s air quality has worsened after the burning of Ravan effigies on Dussehra on October 8. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The air quality continues to deteriorate  in Delhi-NCR, with Dwarka registering the highest PM10 levels Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the Central Pollution Control Board, remained ‘hazardous’ for the second straight day as PM10 levels rose to 428 in Dwarka, 340 in in Anand Vihar, and 353 in Wazipur.

On Tuesday, the Graded Response Action Plan to curb air pollution in the national capital came into force. The plan, which has been in place since 2016, involved implementing stricter measures including banning the use of generator sets.

However, after the authorities admitted that the ban order would be difficult to implement, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has decided to hold a meeting with officials from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday. Till then, the ban will be in place.

Delhi’s air quality has worsened after the burning of Ravan effigies on Dussehra on October 8. While it oscillated between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’, it dropped to ‘hazardous’ for the first time this season on Tuesday

Live Blog

Delhi’s air quality has worsened after the burning of Ravan effigies on Dussehra on October 8. Follow LIVE updates for data on pollution and AQI levels in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon.

Hazy morning in Delhi

Delhi wakes up to a hazy morning on Wednesday

Welcome to the Indian Express' live blog on Delhi pollution. Delhi’s air quality has worsened after the burning of Ravan effigies on Dussehra on October 8. Follow LIVE updates for data on pollution and AQI levels in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon.

Use of diesel generator sets will be banned in Delhi and NCR towns. This will be the first time that NCR towns of Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad were included in the diesel generator ban and implementation will require regular power supply in these areas.

GRAP was notified in 2017 and includes a set of guidelines to follow and action to take when air quality deteriorates.

The categories — moderate, very poor, severe and severe plus — include incremental measures to be taken to control pollution. Measures for ‘very poor’ air quality are enforced when PM 2.5 concentration is between 121-250µg/m3 or PM10 concentration is between 351-430 µg/m3.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android