Delhi pollution LIVE Updates: Ban on diesel generators in place, air quality remains ‘hazardous’

The air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi-NCR, with Dwarka registering the highest PM10 levels Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the Central Pollution Control Board, remained ‘hazardous’ for the second straight day as PM10 levels rose to 428 in Dwarka, 340 in in Anand Vihar, and 353 in Wazipur.

On Tuesday, the Graded Response Action Plan to curb air pollution in the national capital came into force. The plan, which has been in place since 2016, involved implementing stricter measures including banning the use of generator sets.

However, after the authorities admitted that the ban order would be difficult to implement, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has decided to hold a meeting with officials from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday. Till then, the ban will be in place.

Delhi’s air quality has worsened after the burning of Ravan effigies on Dussehra on October 8. While it oscillated between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’, it dropped to ‘hazardous’ for the first time this season on Tuesday