As AQI dips, CPCB committee suggests preventive actions from Friday

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) sub-committee for operationalization of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has decided that from October 15, restrictions that are usually imposed when the air quality in the NCR region hits the very poor category, will be imposed from Friday itself.

At present, the AQI in Delhi and adjoining regions is in the moderate category, which is between 100 and 200 on the CPCB’s Air Quality Monitoring scale.

The restrictions that the sub-committee has suggested are:

1. Stop use of coal/firewood in hotels and open eateries.

2. Augment bus and metro services including frequency of their operation.

3. Stringently enforce/stop garbage burning in landfills and other places and impose heavy fines on person responsible.

4. Stringently enforce all pollution control regulations in industries and power plants

5. Ensure that all brick kilns remain closed in Delhi-NCR as per the directions of Hon’ble NGT.

6. Ensure periodic mechanized sweeping and/or water sprinkling on roads with heavy traffic and dust generation potential.

7. Strict vigilance and no tolerance for visible emissions – stop plying of visibly polluting vehicles by impounding or heavy fine.

8. Strict vigilance and enforcement of PUC norms.

9. Stringently enforce rules for dust control in construction activities and close non-compliant sites.

10. Deploy traffic police for smooth traffic flow at identified vulnerable areas.

The sub-committee met on Tuesday and was attended by representatives from CPCB, Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas, the pollution control boards of Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Officials from the India Meteorological Department were also invited.

“The sub-committee deliberated on the meteorological conditions and actions under GRAP. It was agreed that in addition to actions under ‘Poor’ to ‘Moderate’ category, some of the actions under ‘very poor’ category should commence from 15th October, though the AQI is expected to remain in ‘Satisfactory’ to ‘Moderate’ category,” the minutes of the meeting stated.

Dr. V.K. Soni from IMD said that the recent dip in air quality was because of the prevalent slow winds. The situation is expected to improve starting Wednesday “Wind is likely to be coming from North-West direction for the next two days and thereafter, South-Easterly winds will prevail. Light rains are expected on October 17 and 18 and the AQI is likely to remain in moderate or satisfactory category for the next 4-5 days,” he said.