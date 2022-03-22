Delhi most polluted capital city in 2021: World Air Quality report

Delhi tops the list of capital cities with the highest average annual PM2.5 concentration, as per the 2021 World Air Quality Report. This is out of a list of 107 cities in the world.

The report said: “India was home to 11 of the 15 most polluted cities in Central and South Asia in 2021. Delhi saw a 14.6 per cent increase in PM2.5 concentrations in 2021 with levels rising to 96.4 µg/m3 from 84 µg/m3 in 2020. No cities in India met the World Health Organization (WHO) air quality guideline of 5 µg/m3. In 2021, 48 per cent of India’s cities exceeded 50 µg/m3, or more than 10 times the WHO guideline.”

The report is based on PM2.5 data from 6,475 cities in 117 countries around the world, and is prepared by IQAir.

According to the report, “Central and South Asia had some of the world’s worst air quality and was home to 46 of the world’s 50 most polluted cities” in 2021.

In the Central and South Asia region, including India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan’s Alwar was the most polluted regional city, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 106.2 microgram per cubic metre.