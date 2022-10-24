scorecardresearch
Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Arvind Kejriwal

Citing a report, he said some years back, Delhi was considered to be one of the "most polluted cities in the world" but not anymore.

New Delhi: Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI Photo/File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi is not on the list.

The chief minister posted the media report on Twitter and wrote, “Among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi not in the list. Some years back, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world. Not any more!” He, however, said there is still a long way to go.

“People of Delhi worked very hard. Today, we have improved a lot. While we have improved, its still a long way. We will continue working hard so that we find a place in the best cities of the world,” Kejriwal said.

“We are committed to making Delhi the best city in the world,” he added.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 01:59:41 pm
