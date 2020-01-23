Delhi polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Capt Amarinder Singh among star campaigners from Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File Photos) Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File Photos)

Former Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been named a star campaigner by the Congress for Delhi Assembly election, campaign for which is on full swing. He is among three leaders named from Punjab. The other two are Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra.

It remains to be seen whether Sidhu, who has been missing in action, takes over the responsibility given by the party especially in the light of the fact that Punjab’s AAP leaders have been inviting him to join the party.

He would have to speak against AAP and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal if he chooses to campaign in Delhi. Sidhu had aggressively campaigned for Congress in Lok Sabha elections and also faced a ban of his campaign by EC.

Sidhu’s presence on the list is seen as the party high command’s confidence in him. The former cricketer has been incommunicado ever since he resigned from CM Amarinder’s Cabinet. He did not campaign for the party in Haryana Assembly election also.

Sources close to Sidhu said he was in touch with the party high command. Although he was not seen in Punjab for the last six months. The only time he reappeared was on the day of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. Only recently he was seen as a chief guest at a kabaddi match in Amritsar.

He has also not attended Vidhan Sabha sessions after resigning and also skipped the pre-budget meeting called by the Chief Minister.

Explained: Delhi elections announced, here’s where AAP, BJP and Congress stand

The relationship between Amarinder and Sidhu reached a low point when Sidhu, at an election rally at Bathinda, indicated that Amarinder and Akalis had a nexus. Later, the CM held Sidhu responsible for the loss of Lok Sabha seat from Bathinda. Amarinder changed his portfolio calling him a poor performer and handed him the power department. But he did not assume charge of the new portfolio although power has become an important issue in Punjab.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App