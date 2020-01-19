Delhi polls: Sisodia challenges Congress, BJP on issue of private school fee hike

Sisodia at Saturday’s press conference. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Sisodia at Saturday’s press conference. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday challenged the BJP and the Congress to name “even one state where they can show that excess fee charged by private schools was refunded or they were prevented from increasing fee”.

The AAP, whose poll plank for previous two Assembly polls was education, had promised in 2015 that private schools will not be allowed to raise fee without clearance from the government.

As per a High Court order, the fee was to be refunded to parents of children studying in those schools which had raised fee without a go-ahead or a financial rationale.

According to the Delhi State Education Rules, schools built on institutional land given on lower rates to school trusts have to ratify fee hikes by the government, which has the power to audit their accounts.

“As compared to government schools, private schools managed to maintain quality education, but the biggest complaint has been that private schools keep increasing fee arbitrarily.

“There are many private schools in Delhi and many of them are doing really good. I acknowledge and salute them for bridging the gap as for many years in between, government schools had been completely ignored. But some schools were nothing more than profit-making machines,” he said.

He also alleged that in other states, governments do not use their powers to cap fee charged by private schools.

Recently, both BJP and Congress hit out against AAP, saying it has been presenting a partial picture of Delhi’s schools and many are still working in dilapidated conditions, without adequate infrastructure and teachers.

