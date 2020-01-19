Delhi polls: Hopes high in Rajinder Nagar as Raghav Chadha files nomination

AAP leader Raghav Chadha with his mother at Rajinder Nagar Saturday, before he filed his nomination to contest the Assembly polls from the constituency. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) AAP leader Raghav Chadha with his mother at Rajinder Nagar Saturday, before he filed his nomination to contest the Assembly polls from the constituency. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha filed his nomination from Rajinder Nagar — where he was born and continues to live with his family — on Saturday, amid high expectations from him in the area.

Chadha is contesting the Delhi Assembly polls for the first time, and was given a ticket from the constituency in place of current AAP MLA Vijender Garg Vijay.

His first electoral outing was in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he was AAP’s candidate from South Delhi. He was among only two AAP candidates to come second in their constituencies, behind BJP’s candidates — the other being Gugan Singh, who has since rejoined the BJP. In all other seats, AAP was placed behind both BJP and Congress.

In this election, he is entering his home base for the first time as an electoral face.

“He has grown up here. I’ve heard his name and see him, but have never interacted with him. I heard a lot about him during the Lok Sabha elections. He is young and educated. It is good, the young should get more opportunities,” said Vikas Maggo, a local businessman from New Rajinder Nagar.

On him replacing the existing MLA, he said, “Garg has not done exceptional work here. Work needs to be done on the sewage system and roads. Since Raghav hails from here, it is expected he does something to resolve these issues,” he added.

His young age and qualification as a Chartered Accountant also adds to his perception as a favourable candidate.

“Garg has done decent work in the area, but Chadha is an equally good candidate. He is young and dynamic, and people have many expectations from this new face. It’s a good change,” said Sudhir Mahra, an electric engineer from the area.

But another narrative, heard in other constituencies also, is that the candidate does not matter here. “It doesn’t matter who the candidate is. Anybody can stand from here, but all votes will go to AAP for the work it has done. The MLA is just a medium to get the party to power — just like how everyone voted for Modi and his personality in the Lok Sabha polls,” said Kishor Malik, a school van driver from Old Rajinder Nagar.

