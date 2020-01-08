Delhi polls: Congress offers pension scheme named after Sheila Dikshit, power caps

The party will implement a pension scheme named after former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and also provide power relief of up to 600 units to residential houses and 200 units to small shop owners. (PTI Photo) The party will implement a pension scheme named after former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and also provide power relief of up to 600 units to residential houses and 200 units to small shop owners. (PTI Photo)

With a month left for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Delhi Congress said its leaders will launch a door-to-door campaign to reach out to voters. If elected to power, the party will implement a pension scheme named after former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and also provide power relief of up to 600 units to residential houses and 200 units to small shopowners, said Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra.

Chopra, who was elected the chief of the state unit after Dikshit passed away last July, said the party is set to give tough competition to the Opposition, and added that he has worked towards consolidating workers in the last few months.

“Under the Sheila Pension Yojana, we will provide Rs 5,000 per month to senior citizens, widows and the differently abled. (CM) Arvind Kejriwal recently said there should be more old age homes in Delhi, but by bringing in this scheme, we will be providing financial support to the children who will be able to serve their parents,” said Chopra.

He added that workers have already started a door-to-door campaign to enrol beneficiaries for the scheme. Senior leaders said that if elected, the party will also raise the cap for the pensioners to 7.5 lakh from the existing 5.5 lakh.

They added that the party is in the process of finalising the names of candidates for the 70 Assembly seats, and that five applications have been received per seat. On Monday, the Election Commission announced that the capital will vote on February 8.

“We will also provide power relief up to 600 units to residential houses and up to 200 units to small shop owners. The Congress government started giving this subsidy, not the AAP. When we were in power, we brought down power theft in Delhi from 67% to 27 %. One per cent of power theft amounts to a loss of Rs 100-120 crore. Imagine the amount of public money we have saved,” said Chopra.

With other political parties preferring not to speak about the implementation of the CAA/NRC, Chopra said the Congress is the only party to stand against the Centre’s plan. “From day one, we have been protesting the implementation of CAA and NRC, while Kejriwal has still not said anything,” he said.

